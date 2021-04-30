Brokers Set Expectations for Park National Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Park National stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.86. Park National has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

