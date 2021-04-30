Brokers Set Expectations for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCR stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

