Brokers Set Expectations for Tervita Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tervita in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.64.

Tervita stock opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$602.60 million and a P/E ratio of -13.78. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$5.79.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

