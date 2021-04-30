Brokers Set Expectations for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

VBTX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $52,950.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,843.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 443,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

