Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

BPY stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

