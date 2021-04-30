Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

