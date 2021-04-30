Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,199.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

