Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in April

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $42.10 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
