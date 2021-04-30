Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.13. 939,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

