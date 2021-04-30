Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.