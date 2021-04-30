Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

