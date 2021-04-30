Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Brunswick stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

