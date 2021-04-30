BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,501.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,382.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,139.37. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

