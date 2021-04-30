BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $16.24 on Friday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

