Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bucher Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.03 and its 200 day moving average is $418.62. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $446.00 and a fifty-two week high of $492.03.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

