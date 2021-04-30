Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.