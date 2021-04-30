Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $801.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $321.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $331.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.15 and its 200-day moving average is $258.29.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

