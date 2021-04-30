BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

