Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.74

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 1943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

BY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $872.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.