Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.
Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 66,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,563. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $876.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.