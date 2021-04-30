Bytecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $244,250.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $162.91 million and approximately $244,250.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.87 or 0.00720546 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004038 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 299.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 443.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.