Bytom Market Cap Tops $278.87 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $278.87 million and approximately $51.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00470453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,673,861,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,426,576,582 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

