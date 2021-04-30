BZEdge Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 52.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 64.8% higher against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $326.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

