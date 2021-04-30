Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

4/23/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

4/7/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its 2020 all-in operating expense. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 28.3% y/y to $1.64 per Mcf in 2020. In another setback, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline, struggling with lawsuits and water permits was eventually cancelled. Hence, the natural gas producer warrants a cautious stance.”

3/23/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE COG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

