Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,185,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,886. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

