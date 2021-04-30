CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE CAE traded down C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$38.40. 203,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.28. CAE has a twelve month low of C$18.33 and a twelve month high of C$39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 984.62.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

