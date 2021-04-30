Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Up 87.5% in April

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

