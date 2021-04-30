Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,190.12

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,190.12 ($15.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.72). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.11), with a volume of 1,138 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,103.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £130.89 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

