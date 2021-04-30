Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$3.80. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 69,916 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFW shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$130.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The company had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

