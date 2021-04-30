Calibre Mining (CXB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$103.85 million during the quarter.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 168,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$2.80.

CXB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.13.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.