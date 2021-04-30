California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Issues Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. 749,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,012. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

