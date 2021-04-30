California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Plans $0.23 Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

