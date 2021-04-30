Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $461.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

