Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stake Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAIL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,199 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

