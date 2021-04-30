Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.76. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $607.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

