Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.46

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.46 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.67). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 40,827 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.81 million and a P/E ratio of -83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.97.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.