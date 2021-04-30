Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,846. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

