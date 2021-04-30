Cameco (CCJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.04 on Friday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,704,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
