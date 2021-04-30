Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter.
TSE:CCO opened at C$20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.40.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.