Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter.

TSE:CCO opened at C$20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.40.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.22.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

