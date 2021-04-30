Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $46.81.
In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.