Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $46.81.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

