Canaccord Genuity Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $15.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

