Canaccord Genuity Increases Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to $55.00

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,523. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 236,036 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $7,554,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

