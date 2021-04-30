Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 736,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.5 days.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.27 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDUAF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

