Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 736,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.5 days.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.27 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDUAF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

