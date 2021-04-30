Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$46.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has been assigned a C$46.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday.

CFP stock traded up C$0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.08. 253,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,794. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.47 and a one year high of C$33.93.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

