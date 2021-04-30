Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.93. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

