Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.92 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $132.50. The company has a market cap of $470.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.