Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,450.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

