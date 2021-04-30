CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.82

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.82 and traded as high as C$9.87. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$9.78, with a volume of 193,013 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$762.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. Research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

