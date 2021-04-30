Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.64

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €127.64 ($150.16) and traded as high as €153.15 ($180.18). Capgemini shares last traded at €151.80 ($178.59), with a volume of 303,261 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €127.64.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

