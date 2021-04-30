Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 2,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,757. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45.

